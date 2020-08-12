Pinterest’s former COO is suing for gender discrimination and retaliation

The former COO of Pinterest is suing the business for genderdiscrimination Fran çoise Brougher states she was paid less than her male peers, consistently overlooked of crucial conferences, and provided gendered feedback, according to her legal grievance. She was fired after speaking up about these issues, the claim states.

Brougher, who formerly worked as the Global Business Lead at Square and as a VP on the marketing group at Google, according to her LinkedIn, discovered of the wage inequalities when Pinterest was preparing to go public in2019 She earned less than her male peers, and her equity vested at a slower rate. After bringing this to the attention of Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann, she still needed to combat to be relatively compensated. The news was initially reported by The New York Times.

Brougher likewise states she was omitted from board conferences after the IPO– a scenario that may not have actually been uncommon, other than that other members of her group were asked to go to. “When you are brought in as a No. 2, you are expected to advise the CEO,” she informed the New York Times in an interview. “But when you are not in the meeting where the decisions are made and don’t have the context, it makes your job harder.”

