The pinkest flamingos are also the most aggressive when it comes to squabbling over food, scientists are finding.

Research from the University of Exeter also suggests bright pink plumage to be an indicator of good health in lesser flamingos.

Dr Paul Rose, a zoologist at the University of Exeter and lead author on the study, said: “Flamingos reside in large groups with complex social structures. Colour plays an important role in this. The colour comes from carotenoids in their food, which for lesser flamingos is mostly algae that they filter from the water.

“A healthy flamingo that is a competent feeder – demonstrated by its colourful feathers – will have more hours and energy to be aggressive and dominant when feeding.”

The team studied the lesser flamingo species at the WWT Slimbridge Wetland Centre in Gloucestershire. They looked at three types of feeding arrangements for the birds – an inside feeding bowl, a larger indoor feeding pool and a spacious outdoor feeding pool.

They found flamingos pushed each other around while looking to get to the food, with brighter-coloured birds appearing more aggressive than their paler rivals.

However, when it came to feeding in the outdoor pool, the flamingos observed spent less than half just as much time displaying aggression. No difference was found between males and females in rates of feeding or aggression, the researchers said.

According to the team, the findings published in the journal Ethology suggest captive birds should be fed over an extensive space where possible.

Rose said: “When birds have to crowd together to have their food, they squabble more and so spend less time feeding. It’s not at all times possible to feed these birds outdoors, as lesser flamingos only weigh about 2kg and so are native to Africa, so captive birds in places like the UK would get too cold when they went outside in the winter.

“However, this study shows they should be fed over as wide a location as possible. Where possible, creating spacious outdoor feeding areas can encourage natural foraging patterns and reduce excess aggression.”

The team also discovered that lesser flamingos display a “flush of colour” once they are ready to breed, only to regain their paler hues after becoming parents.

Rose said that centered on the team’s findings, he previously suggested some small changes to improve bird welfare at WWT Slimbridge, including providing more yard to the flamingos. He said these tweaks triggered “pinker, more relaxed flamingos”.

Previous research by the same team discovered that flamingos form long-lasting friendships and have a tendency to spend time with close friends, despite being element of large flocks.