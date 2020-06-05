Pink Slams MAGA – Says You’re Not An American If You Support Trump

The pop singer Pink launched a vile assault on the tens of millions of supporters of President Donald Trump. She went as far as to say that the way in which they view the nation isn’t the true America, including “That’s your America.”

Pink stated this in a 30-second rant posted to Twitter wherein she questioned whether or not those that assist President Trump are even true Americans. “How can anyone call themselves a patriot or an American if you re-elect a president that doesn’t govern, respect, or represent half of our country?” Pink stated. “That’s not America. That’s your America. That’s not America.”

That sounds an terrible lot like when Joe Biden stated final month that “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Pink went on to nonsensically declare that Americans “worship” the Confederate flag, “which is not our flag and it never will be.”

“Or you’re a hypocrite that doesn’t actually understand the meaning of patriotism or what it means to be an American,” the singer added. “Truth.” This comes days after Pink blasted Trump on Twitter as a “coward and a racist.”

“You’re a coward and a racist and just like everything else you’ve ever attempted in your life, A COMPLETE AND UTTER FAILURE,” she tweeted on Monday.

You’re a coward and a racist and identical to every little thing else you’ve ever tried in your life, A COMPLETE AND UTTER FAILURE. I can’t wait to vote you out in November. Maybe you’ll see the outcomes out of your child bunker https://t.co/YL12ogOsfD — P!nk (@Pink) June 1, 2020

Though Pink has been an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter rioters this previous week, she was singing a really completely different tune final month concerning the Americans protesting to reopen the nation. “Maybe we should all protest the protesters? Hand out waivers for people to sign that says if they get sick they wave [sic] their right to healthcare. Then they also agree to pay hospital bills of any single person they come in contact with,” Pink stated. “I feel like I’m living in the movie IDIOCRACY.”

Maybe we should always all protest the protesters?Hand out waivers for folks to signal that claims in the event that they get sick they wave their proper to healthcare.then additionally they conform to pay hospital payments of any single particular person they arrive in touch with. I really feel like I’m dwelling within the film IDIOCRACY. — P!nk (@Pink) May 2, 2020

It’s disappointing to see that Pink is simply one other ignorant liberal elitist, mimicking lots of her fellow entertainers.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 4, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

