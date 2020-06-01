Pink Slams Critics Of Her Vocal Black Lives Matter Support: ‘You Are The Epitome Of White Privilege’

Pink isn’t backing down from her beliefs, it doesn’t matter what folks assume!

Many celebrities have proven help for the Black Lives Matter motion over the previous a number of days in gentle of George Floyd‘s demise in Minneapolis and nationwide protests. One such star was the songstress, who was critiqued by some followers for her submit on the matter.

The 40-year-old shared a textual content picture initially written by Billie Eilish onto her Instagram feed, which learn partially:

“No one is saying your life doesn’t matter. No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying anything at all about you…… All you MFs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.”

However, some followers didn’t take too kindly to her message. One commented in response:

“Totally get where you’re coming from. HOWEVER, as a person with a lawyer brain, I have to say… when you single out one race and say ‘that’ race matters. You ARE implicitly saying other races don’t matter as much. It is automatically inferred. I believe it does this situation a disjustice by putting it in the #blacklivesmatter category. This could happen to ANY ONE OF US! THAT is the atrocity! THAT is the REAL issue. It is not about race.”

The momma of two replied:

“You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don’t even hear yourself and probably never will.”

Another critic commented on the submit, writing, “all Business Owners Life’s Matter too. F**ked up in Los Angeles right now,” seemingly in reference to companies which have been looted throughout weekend protests in El Lay. But the Grammy winner hit again:

“So you can’t read.”

And when somebody known as the Just Give Me A Reason crooner “stupid,” she answered:

“What an insightful and helpful comment.”

While there have been some detrimental responses to her posts over the weekend, there have been many constructive ones, as nicely:

“All lives won’t matter until black lives matter equally as part of the human race.” “Pink these white ppl you are responding to are gaslighting you. Stop answering them. They are deflecting from the actual problem. They are the problem”

Any ideas, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (beneath) within the feedback.

