Pink shuts down All Lives Matter commenters on Instagram: ‘You don’t even hear yourself’

“IF I HEAR ONE MORE WHITE PERSON SAY ‘aLL liVeS maTtEr’ ONE MORE F–KING TIME IM GONNA LOSE MY F–KING MIND. WILL YOU SHUT THE F–K UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUP????” Eilish’s assertion, re-posted by Pink, learn.

“NO ONE ELSE IS SAYING YOUR LIFE DOESNT MATTER. NO ONE IS SAYING YOUR LIFE IS NOT HARD. NO ONE IS SAYING LITERALLY ANYTHING AT ALL ABOUT YOU,” it continued.

Fans took to Pink’s feedback part of the submit to share their ideas with some providing assist for the All Lives Matter motion, which the 40-year-old singer shut down.

“Totally get where you’re coming from,” one fan said in the comments, per People magazine. “HOWEVER, as a person with a lawyer brain, I have to say … when you single out one race and say ‘that’ race matters. You ARE implicitly saying other races don’t matter as much. It is automatically inferred. I believe it does this situation a disjustice [sic] by putting it in the #blacklivesmatter category. This could happen to ANY ONE OF US! THAT is the atrocity! THAT is the REAL issue. It is not about race.”

In response, Pink said: “You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don’t even hear yourself and probably never will.”

Pink slammed one other commenter, saying they “can’t read” after they mentioned, “All Business Owners Life’s Matter too. [sic]”

“There are NO white people in need!!! I get it… but come on… dont’ just rattle off nonsense,” mentioned a follower.

Pink responded: “I would need you to make sense in order to respond.”

Pink has been very vocal on social media because the May 25 demise of George Floyd, an African-American, who died in police custody after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.

Pink has shared posts from the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis, Alyssa Milano and Ellen Pompeo relating to the civil unrest that has risen since Floyd’s demise.