Pink Sends Tough Love To ‘Man Baby’ Carey Hart After Rotator Cuff Surgery!

Calling Nurse Pink!

The Raise Your Glass vocalist’s other half Carey Hart is recuperating from a rotator cuff surgical treatment, according to a sweet message of assistance from the songstress on Wednesday– and she’s reporting for responsibility!

Along with a picture (above, inset) of the 45-year-old rocking a mask in his healthcare facility bed, Pink composed:

“My man baby. I love him so. Successful surgery and now, let the healing begin. #bionicman #rotatorcuff #nurseratchetwillseeyounow”

Among the numerous messages of assistance Carey got was one remark from Kristen Bell, who’s likewise been functioning as a nurse to Dax Shepard following his current surgical treatment:

“Gurl. Same. The doctor put a CAN OPENER in my husband’s shoulder last week to get it to work again. Xoxo”

Maybe they can bond over looking after their clients, LOLz!

Recently, the Grammy Award winner spilled her trick to an effective marital relationship, and it’s not so strange or wonderful– it’s therapy! She discussed to relationship therapist Vanessa Inn throughout an Instagram Live chat: