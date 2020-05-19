Pink Reveals Son Jameson Has ‘Pretty Bad’ Food Allergies Following Coronavirus Battle

Pink’s son simply can’t catch a break!

The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to element her son Jameson Moon Hart’s newest well being problem after the 3-year-old battled the coronavirus. According to the singer, little Jamo has meals allergy symptoms!

In a selfie-style video recording, the Grammy winner described a recipe for a vegan, gluten-free, egg-free cherry tart (yum!) earlier than revealing why she wanted such a recipe. She shared:

“My dear boy, Jamo, has, turns out, pretty bad food allergies, which we were able to find out in some of the blood testing that we had to do recently because of COVID… He’s allergic to wheat, dairy, and eggs.”

Ugh. That’s mainly all the great things!

The information that Jameson is doomed to reside a gluten-free, egg-free existence comes after the Trouble singer revealed each she and the tot had crushed COVID-19 following their diagnoses final month.

During an Instagram Live days after her announcement, the pop rocker stated Jameson “got the worst” of the “really, really scary” virus, telling followers that neither her husband Carey Hart nor their 8-year-old daughter Willow skilled signs of the virus.

She stated:

“I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a different rollercoaster for both of us, but Carey and Willow have been perfectly fine. There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life. It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be OK. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”

The star opened up extra about her and Jameson’s well being conditions in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show just a few days later, telling the host:

“[It] started with a fever for [Jameson] and it would come and go and he would have stomach pains and diarrhea and chest pains and then a headache, sore throat. It sort of was just all over the place. Every day was just some new symptom. His fever stayed, it didn’t go. And then it just started going up and up and up and up and then at one point it was at 103. I’m calling my doctor, ‘What do I do?’ He’s like, ‘There’s nothing to do. He’s 3. We’re not seeing this take 3-year-olds out, so just stay home.’”

Fortunately, the 2 made a full restoration, and Pink went on to element her scary expertise with the virus in a heartfelt Mother’s Day put up, writing:

“Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother. Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

Our hearts are with the household as Pink continues to search out tasty gluten-free, egg-free recipes.

