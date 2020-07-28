Pine&River Chilled Bamboo Weighted Blanket – Perfect for Warmer Climates – | Chilled Bamboo- (60″x80″, 15 lb) | Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Fabric | Enjoy Quality Sleep Anywhere (Cool Blue, 15)



Product Description

Better Sleep = Better You. When you get high quality sleep, you feel better, are more attentive and alert to take on the day. However, with intrusive technology and a 24/7 work and social media culture, people find it harder and harder to turn off their brains and sleep well. In fact, WHO (World Health Organization) calls “night shift” work a “possible carcinogen” because of the negative impact on quality sleep. And a recent 14 year study on 657 adults found that those with sleep disorders are 2-2.6x more likely to get a heart attack. It is clear that sleep affects our entire physical and mental well-being. Sleep is a biological necessity, not a luxury.

Your Best Sleep. Our goal is to provide the best affordable sleep products for everyone. Sleep should not be a luxury item that a few can afford. Each one of our products are made with high quality fabrics and thoughtful designs to maximize your precious high quality sleep. We take your satisfaction very seriously and pride ourselves on solving any issues you may encounter. Give our product a try and you’ll get your best sleep ever!

Warm and Snuggly Minky Weighted Blanket for the Winter



Minky Luxury – A warm, snuggly material that is soft to the touch and easy. It’s great for the winter time or anywhere where the nights tend to be cool.

Our Softest Material Yet – One touch of the fabric and you’ll never want to let go. Soft and comfortable on any bed or sofa.

True Even Weight Distribution – Our blankets are engineered with our proprietary silica blend inside the smallest weight pockets. No more annoying plastic beads.

Designed to Fit your Life – Larger-sized blankets perfectly fit on TOP a Queen-sized mattress (60″x80″). Please note that it is NOT a comforter, so it will not overhang on the sides of the mattress.

Machine Washable – Machine washable on low, gentle cycle with cold water. Do not iron, do not dry clean. Tumble dry low or Hang to dry.

Keep Cool with our Chilled Bamboo Weighted Blanket



Super Chilled Bamboo – One touch of the bamboo fabric and you’ll wonder if it was in the freezer! Bamboo regulates your natural body temperature and keeps you cool.

Sustainable Fabric – Bamboo requires no fertilizer and regenerates its own roots so it never needs to be replanted – saves on water, pesticides and labor.

True Even Weight Distribution – Our blankets are engineered with our proprietary silica blend inside the smallest weight pockets. No more annoying plastic beads.

Designed to Fit your Life – Larger-sized blankets perfectly fit on TOP a Queen-sized mattress (60″x80″). Please note that it is NOT a comforter, so it will not overhang on the sides of the mattress.

Machine Washable – Machine washable on low, gentle cycle with cold water. Do not iron, do not dry clean. Tumble dry low or Hang to dry.

Size

60″x80″

60″x80″

60″x80″

36″x48″, 48″x60″

Fabric

Bamboo

Minky

Microfiber

Minky

Filling

Glass Beads

Glass Beads

Glass Beads

Glass Beads

30 day Amazon Return Window

✓

✓

✓

✓

Machine Washable

✓

✓

✓

✓

Weights

7lb, 15lb, 20lb

15lb, 20lb

7lb, 15lb, 20lb

5lb, 7lb

Colors

Cool Blue, Frosty Gray, Pure White

Neutral Gray, Navy Blue

Neutral Gray, Light Blue

Children’s Patterns and Designs

Use

Kids, Teens, Adults

Teens, Adults

Teens, Adults

Kids, Weighted Lap Pad

Choosing the Right Weighted Blanket for you



Our blankets are engineered to be either warm or cool depending on the fabric. However, hot sleepers may still find the cooling weighted blankets too warm to use so the use of a fan or AC is recommended.

All our adult weighted blankets are 60″x80″, larger than the alternative competitor blankets. But it is not meant to be the size of a comforter, so it will not hang over the sides of your queen-sized bed. Please bear that in mind.

It may take a few nights to get used to the weight. Please try it for 5-7 days before making a final decision. If it still does not work for you, please reach out to us and we will help assist with the 30-day Amazon refund policy!.

Your Best Night’s Sleep- Your Full Satisfaction is our Goal



If you are in anyway unhappy with the purchase, please reach out to us through Amazon by “Contacting the Seller” and we will resolve your issue. We pride ourselves on your satisfaction so before you return/replace or write a product review, reach out to us and we will do everything we can to have you as a happy and satisfied customer with our service and products!

THE ULTIMATE CHILL ✧ Bamboo naturally regulates your body temperature and feels cool to the touch – perfect for Summer, hot sleepers or warm-climate areas

ECO-FRIENDLY AND SUSTAINABLE ✧ Bamboo requires no fertilizer and regenerates its own roots so it never needs to be replanted – saves on water, pesticides and labor

SIZE MATTERS ✧ Larger-sized blankets are perfect on top of queen-sized beds and our smaller-sized blankets generously cover a child’s entire body – *Choosing Blanket Weight* – Best guide is Personal Preference for heavier or lighter or you can choose 10% of your body weight

MACHINE WASHABLE ✧ Machine washable on low, gentle cycle with cold water. Do not iron, do not dry clean. Tumble dry low or Hang to dry. — *Please wash alone in the washer and dryer, additional clothing may snag and damage the fabric*