Pinellas woman left her child home alone while trying to kidnap neighbor’s child, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY,Fla (WFLA)– A Pinellas County woman lags bars after deputies say she left her child home alone while tryingto kidnap her neighbor’s child

Detectives say, Hannah Braun, 28, left her home at 2 a.m. onAug 18 in an effortto kidnap her neighbor’s child

Around 2:15 in the early morning, a ring doorbell cam caught Braun knocking on the door. She ultimately goes into the home and attempts to take the 9-month old child from his 12-year old sibling’s arms.

According to an arrest affidavit, Braun opened the front door and tried to take the child out of the neighbor’s arms. According to theSt Petersburg Police Department, a battle took place and the moms and dad of the child was able to avoid Braun and contact authorities.

Amber, who didn’t desire to offer her surname, is the kids’s mom.

“She’s standing in my living room, talking about, yah, I’m just here to get the baby. I’m trying to protect the baby,” statedAmber “I resemble secure the infant? Why are you in my home. “

Moments previously, Thelma Reynolds, who lives close by, states Braun likewise got in her home and attempted to take her 1-year old grand son.

“She wanted the baby. She said she was taking care of babies here. And that’s what she wanted,” stated …