Pinatubo too good in Prix Jean Prat at Deauville | Racing News

Pinatubo got back on the winning trail with a stylish victory in the Qatar Prix Jean Prat at Deauville.

Charlie Appleby’s stable star was crowned last season’s champion two-year-old after an unbeaten six-race campaign – and was unsurprisingly all the rage for last month’s 2000 Guineas.

However, the Shamardal colt could finish only third in the Rowley Mile Classic and suffered another defeat at Royal Ascot – filling the runner-up spot behind Palace Pier in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Dropped to seven furlongs for what appeared a gilt-edged possibility to add a Group One as a three-year-old to his CV, Pinatubo was the 1-2 favourite in the hands of William Buick – but odds-on backers were designed to sweat before eventually collecting their winnings.

While always travelling strongly, Pinatubo found himself stuck in a pocket for the very first half of the race as he tracked fellow British raider Molatham.

However, once the gap came, the Godolphin-owned colt quickly moved through the gears to seize the lead and eventually won with something to spare.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Lope Y Fernandez was a definite second, three-quarters of a length right back, with Marco Botti’s Malotru edging Wooded for third.