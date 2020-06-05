Pinatubo primed for Guineas glory | Racing News

Charlie Appleby has full faith in Pinatubo’s ability to stay a mile as that he faces his date with Classic destiny in Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Unbeaten in six starts as a two-year-old, including the National Stakes and Dewhurst Stakes, Pinatubo was awarded the best juvenile rating since Celtic Swing in 1994, along with his mark of 128 putting him 2lb ahead of the mighty Frankel at that stage of his career.

While Pinatubo has proven his capabilities up to seven furlongs, that he tackles a mile for the first time at Headquarters this weekend – but Appleby is drawing plenty of encouragement from the Shamardal colt’s pedigree.

He said: “We’re getting excited about it, he’d a routine canter on Friday morning and looks great.

“His draw (seven of 12) suits us, it offers William (Buick, jockey) options and we all know he’s an easy horse. William can put him where he likes, he can see where the pace is and certainly will hopefully have the ability to ride the race that suits him and the horse.

“I do not see the mile as an issue at all. On the dam’s side, he is very stoutly bred there. As an individual he’s very casual, nothing fazes him.

“I felt the most impressive part of his race (in the Dewhurst) was when that he hit the rising ground and the way he galloped out.

“We saw the very first signs of his acceleration (when winning the Woodcote Stakes) at Epsom, to ensure that gave us the confidence to go to Ascot (for the Chesham Stakes) and we were always hoping that the step up in trip would also visit a fair little improvement.

“We’ve been delighted along with his preparation starting Guineas week-end. We took him to Chelmsford yesterday and William went round on him with a few lead horses. He sat on him the week before also it was all very pleasing.

“He’s not a horse that will light you up too much in the mornings, but this year he’s shown his professionalism. He goes about his business and he does what’s asked of him. In doing so, he has met every challenge we have set him so far in his preparation.”

The Guineas is being run a month later than originally scheduled as a result of coronavirus shutdown, but Appleby is unperturbed by the delay or the lack of a prep run.

He said: “I think all of us pretty much knew where the picture was starting March, because it was being a bit more challenging around the world in what we were seeing, so I think we realised we were potentially planning to be slowing off even as we saw there in Dubai – they certainly were behind closed doors on Super Saturday and then the World Cup was regrettably cancelled.

“I was never pushing as early as sometimes you would need certainly to for a Guineas.

“It’s perhaps not worried me in respect to his preparation – it had been always inside our mind to go right to the Guineas, so I’m confident he is fit and ready.

“Because the season is delayed, what we are going to see is thick and fast for the first two or three weeks of racing. We’ll have to see what comes to the table, there’s some three-year-olds there that could have progressed.”

While Frankel demonstrably went on to excel as a three-year-old and beyond, Celtic Swing was beaten in the Guineas before winning the French Derby.

Appleby added: “The big question mark is definitely have you gone on from two to three, being an individual we have been delighted with the way he’s got strengthened.

“I would rather have a neat-sized horse like he is and a balanced horse going into the early Classics.”

Buick is also pleased with his big-race mount and believes there may yet be much more to come from Pinatubo.

He said: “I think there’s positively progression left in the horse.

“From a jockey’s perspective, he’s an excellent horse – he is a joy to ride and he’s got the temperament to go with it. As he showed last year, he’s very adaptable to different situations.

“The sport needs him at this time and what a time for a potential superstar to turn up.”

Appleby has a 2nd string to his bow in Al Suhail, who won one of is own four starts last term and was last seen when finishing second in the Autumn Stakes on the Guineas course and distance.

The Moulton Paddocks trainer said: “He’s a thrilling horse, he is a horse that should obtain a trip on the page (pedigree), improving to a mile and a quarter or even a mile . 5.

“He’s very much planning to be a player in there, but I think we’ll see more improvement when he starts stepping up in trip.

“Al Suhail is always there in the mornings, everybody that sits on him is always extremely pleased and said he’s a good horse. He moves well and he is done every thing.

“Two different characters, but two lovely horses to have in the yard.”