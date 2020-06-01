Pinatubo heads 15 in 2000 Guineas frame | Racing News

Pinatubo is one in every of 15 entries for the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt loved an ideal juvenile marketing campaign, profitable all six of his begins, together with Group One victories in the National Stakes on the Curragh and Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

He ended the season with an official ranking of 128 – the best since Celtic Swing achieved a determine of 130 in 1994. To put his mark into additional context, Frankel was rated 126 on the finish of his two-year-old season.

The Shamardal colt is ready to be joined by stablemate Al Suhail, who was second in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket, ending half a size behind Military March, who’s in line to characterize Saeed bin Suroor.

The Andrew Balding-trained Kameko picked up Group One honours in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Newcastle, whereas Ralph Beckett’s well-regarded Kinross is one other main contender for the house crew.

Aidan O’Brien has a robust hand as his seeks his fifth win in the colts’ Classic in the final six years, and 11th general.

Arizona, third to Pintubo in the National Stakes however nearer to the red-hot favorite when runner-up in the Dewhurst, leads the Ballydoyle crew. O’Brien also can name on Wichita, Royal Dornoch, who beat Kameko in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket, and New World Tapestry.

Others to notice embrace Roger Teal’s unbeaten Kenzai Warrior, the Richard Hannon-trained Mums Tipple, who was a runaway winner of a gross sales race on the Ebor assembly, Brian Meehan’s Cepheus, profitable on his solely begin at Newmarket in August, and Hughie Morrison’s Kempton winner Starcat.

Quadrilateral is the star title among the many 17 contenders for the Qipco 1000 Guineas on Sunday.

Roger Charlton’s filly did little flawed on her debut earlier than actually impressing subsequent day out after which coming house strongly to take the Fillies’ Mile over the Classic course and distance.

Jessica Harrington loved an excellent season together with her two-year-olds and is ready to run Cheveley Park Stakes heroine Millisle, with Mark Johnston set to reoppose with second house Raffle Prize, who will likely be ridden by Frankie Dettori.

O’Brien has entered Love, Peaceful and So Wonderful.