Pilot OK after landing small plane on Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) – The pilot of a small plane was not injured when, authorities stated, a mechanical concern required him to make an emergency situation landing on the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs.

Florida Highway Patrol systems have actually reacted to the scene along the eastbound lanes, simply west of the University Drive exit, Friday night.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Piper PA-28 touched down on the highway at around 10: 30 p.m.

Cellphone video tape-recorded by witness Bruce Davis reveals the pilot minutes after he landed.

“I give the guy credit; there he is. There’s the pilot. I give him a lot of credit,” Davis is heard stating. “He landed that thing in the middle of traffic.”

Officials stated the pilot found a mechanical issue with the fuel line in mid-flight, making him choose to bring the plane down and utilize the expressway as a runway.

“I watched him land. The pilot was just as calm as can be,” Davis stated. “He landed this fairly new looking single-engine prop plane right on the interstate, and just kind of slowly taxiing, came to a stop on the side.”

Davis stated he then saw the pilot leaving the plane.

“[He] left the plane, stood and began consuming a bottle of water,” he stated. “By then, individuals were beginning to pull over like insane. The …