The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported the aircraft was ascending when it actually was heading for the bottom, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

Ara Zobayan radioed to air traffic controllers that he was climbing to 4,000ft (1,220m) to get above clouds on January 26 when, in fact, the helicopter was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles, killing all nine people aboard.

The report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Zobayan may have “misperceived” the angles at which he was descending and banking, which can happen when a pilot becomes disoriented in low visibility.

















0:40



Fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant carrying out a public memorial service in Los Angeles honouring him and one other eight victims of January’s helicopter crash



Aviation experts said soon after the crash that the road of the flight indicated Zobayan had lost his bearing.

“Calculated apparent angles at this time show that the pilot could have misperceived both pitch and roll angles,” one report stated. “During the last descent the pilot, giving an answer to (air traffic control), stated that they were ‘climbing to four thousand.’



















9:51



A opportunity to reflect on the late Kobe Bryant’s legacy



The 1,700 pages of reports do not give you a conclusion of what caused the crash but compile factual reports. A final report on the reason is due later.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and six of their friends were killed, along with Zobayan.

About 45 minutes before takeoff, Zobayan had texted several people overseeing the flight that the current weather was looking “OK.” He took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 9:06 a.m. with the eight passengers he had flown the day before to exactly the same destination: a girls basketball tournament at the retired Lakers star’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, a city approximately 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

When the helicopter hadn’t landed in a hour, an executive of the company that operated the aircraft began a frantic search for it on tracking software and had yet another company helicopter dispatched to consider it.



















9:54



Relive some of the best moments of Kobe Bryant’s 20-year NBA career



“The weird thing, though, is that the tracker had stopped at 9:45am which is not normal and we were trying to reach Ara over the radio,” noted Whitney Bagge, vice president of Island Express Helicopters. “I kept refreshing the tracker praying that it was just broken.”

Brady said the initial flight time for Sunday was 9:45 am, but Bryant had it rescheduled to 9 am because he wanted to see another team play before his daughter’s game.

The 1,700-page report didn’t list a conclusion for the reason for the crash. The NTSB said your final report will undoubtedly be released later.