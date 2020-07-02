Pilot dead following F-16 aircraft crash on base

By
Jasyson
-

“We at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were saddened to learn of the tragic incident that occurred at Shaw Air Force Base Wednesday morning. We have a great relationship with Shaw and will continue to be here for them, especially during this difficult time. The feeling of losing one of your own is indescribable. Our condolences go out to the airman’s family and Shaw.”



Source link

Post Views: 13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR