Pilot and passenger are plucked alive from the water after light aircraft plunges into sea

A pilot and a passenger needed to be rescued by the Coastguard after their light aircraft crashed into the sea in Southampton.

The coastguard stated the pair – who have been each onboard the aircraft – have been discovered by a close-by vessel at Calshot Spit.

A big parachute may very well be seen connected to the again of the wreckage, suggesting it was deployed when the aircraft bought into bother.

The airplane may very well be seen on the shore in Southampton. It lay belly-up and seemed to be washed up

An emergency responder could be heard telling onlookers to ‘clear the seashore’

In a tweet on Sunday, the Coastguard wrote: ‘HM Coastguard is coping with an ongoing incident at Calshot Spit, the place we are conscious that an aircraft went down into the water.

‘Two folks have been onboard the aircraft and each folks have been rescued.

‘They have been positioned by a close-by vessel.’

No particulars on the situation of the rescued folks got.