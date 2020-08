Price: $20.75

(as of Aug 03,2020 22:37:58 UTC – Details)



Pilao is a full-bodied coffee made with dark roast and very finely ground beans coming from the best planting regions of Brazil. This is our best-seller Brazilian coffee. Perfect for the traditional method of coffee brewing or espresso machines. Pilao is a Brazilian tradition since 1753!. Vacuum sealed 4 x 17.6 oz pack: no air, no light. Pure freshness