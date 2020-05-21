Pieter-Steph du Toit to stay with Stormers after U-turn | Rugby Union News





Pieter-Steph du Toit initially stated he would depart the Stormers after being pressured to take a pay lower

World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit has confirmed he’ll stay at South African Super Rugby facet the Stormers after initially giving discover he would terminate his contract.

Players in South Africa had a 21-day window to decide out of their present contracts and change into free brokers in mild of pay cuts pressured on them by South African Rugby in a bid to save R1.2bn (£54.63m) in expenditure in 2020.

The World Cup-winning ahead served discover of his intention to terminate final week, sparking hypothesis he could be making a profitable transfer to play in Europe or Japan, however with the window now closed he has had a change of coronary heart.

Du Toit was named World Rugby Player of the Year after serving to South Africa to win the 2019 World Cup

“Pieter-Steph is an important team member. His extraordinary work rate, coupled with his ball-carrying skills, makes our forward pack even more formidable,” Stormers coach John Dobson stated in an announcement on Thursday.

“The rehabilitation on his [thigh] harm is progressing nicely and we’re trying ahead to seeing him in a Stormers jersey once more once we get again on the sector.

“We are proud as a union of our achievement of contracting eight Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks in the province and keeping them in the country.”

Du Toit was injured in opposition to the Auckland Blues on the finish of February, growing a haematoma that changed into acute compartment syndrome and put him prone to shedding his leg.

Top earners in South African rugby face cuts of up to 43 per cent of their salaries between now and December.

The Stormers introduced the seize of Bok full-back Warrick Gelant on Wednesday after he moved from the Bulls.