Piers Morgan issues ultimatum to Boris Johnson by telling him to sack Dominic Cummings TODAY

Piers Morgan has issued an indignant ultimatum to Boris Johnson over claims his chief aide, Dominic Cummings, broke lockdown guidelines by visiting his mother and father.

‘If Boris doesn’t hearth Cummings right now, then I’ll deem the Lockdown over & drive down to see my mother and father (from a 2m distance) for the primary time in 12 weeks. I’m not having one rule for these clowns & one other for the remainder of us,’ The Good Morning Britain star posted on Twitter.

Mr Cummings stands accused of breaking Government guidelines by travelling a whole bunch of miles to his mother and father’ residence in Durham from his residence in London whereas he and his spouse had been stated to be isolating due to coronavirus signs.

Mr Morgan’s ultimatum issued to Number 10 to sack Cummings on Saturday got here as Downing Street defended the 48-year-old high aide.

In a collection of Tweets, Piers Morgan replied to members of the federal government who had been standing behind Mr Cummings.

‘Oh please. Cummings openly broke the foundations YOUR Govt – suggested by HIM – enforced on everybody else,’ he stated in response to a tweet by Michael Gove that learn: ‘Caring in your spouse and little one shouldn’t be a criminal offense.’

Along with help from Cabinet minister Michael Gove, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Chancellor Rishi Sunak additionally supplied backing to Mr Cummings.

Rabb wrote on Twitter: ‘It’s cheap and truthful to ask for an evidence on this. And it has been offered: two mother and father with Coronavirus, had been anxiously taking good care of their younger little one. Those now in search of to politicise it ought to take a protracted arduous look within the mirror. ‘

To which Mr Morgan wrote: ‘Sorry? The No10 assertion says Cummings did not have the virus when he did this, and his spouse was solely ‘suspected’ of getting the virus – wherein case she ought to have stayed at residence & self-isolated in accordance to your Govt guidelines.’

The maverick No10 chief travelled together with his spouse and son from London to his mother and father’ Durham farm in March to self-isolate with coronavirus signs, regardless of the federal government’s personal restrictions banning non-essential journeys.

He was noticed by a witness on the gate of the property, with Abba’s Dancing Queen enjoying loudly.

But in a defiant assertion this morning, a No. 10 spokesman stated he had not damaged any pointers with the 264-mile journey.

‘Owing to his spouse being contaminated with suspected Coronavirus and the excessive probability that he would himself develop into unwell, it was important for Dominic Cummings to guarantee his younger little one could possibly be correctly cared for,’ the spokesman stated.

In a defiant assertion this morning, a No. 10 spokesman stated he had not damaged any pointers with the 264-mile journey. (Boris Johnson pictured exterior Number 10, Downing Street applauding carers in what’s often known as ‘The Clap For Our Carers’ on May 21)

‘His sister and nieces had volunteered to assist so he went to a home close to to however separate from his prolonged household in case their assist was wanted. His sister shopped for the household and left every part exterior.

Although Durham police has confirmed the household was given recommendation on lockdown guidelines, the assertion added: ‘At no stage was he or his household spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported. His actions had been according to coronavirus pointers. Mr Cummings believes he behaved moderately and legally.’

Allies pointed to a remark from deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries on March 24, when she was requested what mother and father ought to do if each fall ailing. ‘A small little one is susceptible. If adults can’t take care of the kid, that’s an distinctive circumstance,’ Dr Harries stated.

However, the federal government steering stated that these self-isolating ‘should keep at residence and never depart the home’, in addition to ‘staying away’ from susceptible aged folks. In an account of their ordeal printed final month, Mr Cummings’ journalist spouse Mary Wakefield additionally described how he was nursed by their small son with Ribena – suggesting he stayed with them all through. The PM’s official spokesman advised reporters on the time that Mr Cummings was isolating ‘at residence’.

The bombshell revelations sparked accusations of hypocrisy with Mr Cummings’ place branded ‘untenable’, and indicators of disquiet amongst Tory MPs.

A Labour Party spokesman stated: ‘The lockdown guidelines had been very clear: should you or anybody in your family was suspected of getting Covid-19 you could instantly self-isolate and never depart the home. However, the Prime Minister’s Chief Adviser seems to consider that it’s one rule for him and one other for the British folks.

‘This will trigger comprehensible anger for the thousands and thousands of people that have sacrificed a lot throughout this disaster.

‘We are nonetheless unclear who knew about this choice and when, whether or not this was sanctioned by the Prime Minister and whether or not Number 10 is now questioning the validity of the assertion from Durham Police.’

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford advised BBC Radio 4’s Today that there appeared to have been a ‘cowl up’ and Mr Cummings ‘ought to have gone by now’.

But sources shut to Mr Cummings claimed there’s ‘zero likelihood’ of him resigning.

A detailed pal of Mr Cummings stated in a single day: ‘He is not remotely bothered by this story, it is extra pretend information from the Guardian.

High-profile resignations of architects of the lockdown who flouted guidelines, similar to Prof Neil Fergurson and Scotland chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood, have paved a precedent for Mr Cummings to give up.