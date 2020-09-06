Pierre Gasly claims maiden F1 victory in topsy-turvy Italian Grand Prix

An uncharacteristic error from Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes during a safety car deployment opened the door for the young French driver, who was demoted from Red Bull to its feeder team last season due to poor performances.

The win for the Alpha Tauri car ended a run of 146 consecutive Formula One races that had been won by either Mercedes, Red Bull or Ferrari, a record stretching back to the 2013 Australian Grand Prix.

Gasly had only ever finished on the podium once before — coming second in Brazil last year — and had never previously led a lap of a grand prix. But he drove like a seasoned professional from the restart after the race had been red flagged and temporarily suspended.

It meant there was an Italian team victory at the Italian Grand Prix — just not the famous one in red that everybody would expect.

An unlikely podium was completed with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz in second and Racing Point driver Lance Stroll in third. “Honestly, it’s unbelievable, I’m not sure I’m realizing what’s happening right now,” Gasly told Sky Sports after the race. “It was such a crazy race and we capitalized on the red flag. “I have been through so much in the space of 18 months, my first podium last year and now the win in Monza … I am struggling for words. This team have given me so much, they gave me my…

