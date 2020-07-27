Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Tottenham edge closer to Southampton signing | Football News





Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg desires to sign up with Tottenham

Tottenham are edging closer to an offer to indication Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.

Spurs are stated to have actually provided ₤15 m for the Denmark midfielder in settlements up until now.

The Saints worth Hojbjerg at ₤25 m however Spurs are likewise going over a long-term offer for right-back Kyle Walker-Peters to move the other method.

1: 03 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl formerly stated Hojbjerg will just be offered if an offer is a ‘great deal’ Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl formerly stated Hojbjerg will just be offered if an offer is a ‘great deal’

Walker-Peters has actually been on loan on the south coast and Southampton have an interest in purchasing him however think the cost has to be right.

Sky Sports News has actually been informed Southampton have actually likewise looked out to the possible schedule of West Ham right-back Ryan Fredericks.

Everton are likewise thinking about Hojbjerg and are stated to have actually provided an offer increasing to ₤19 m up until now, however Sky Sports News has actually been informed Hojbjerg desires to sign up with Tottenham.

The summer season transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11 pm on October 5. A domestic-only window for trades in between the Premier League and EFL then ranges from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and throughout Sky Sports’ digital platforms.