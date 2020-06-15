Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Mikel Arteta ‘positive’ Arsenal can reach agreement over striker’s future | Football News



















Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says the club need to make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang feel valued if they are to convince him to stay.

Mikel Arteta is “pretty positive” Arsenal can reach an agreement with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to secure his long-term future at the club.

Aubameyang’s deal expires next summer and he was quoted this week saying he felt at “a turning point” in his career.

“We have many discussions with Pierre, with his family and his agent. I’m pretty positive we can find the right agreement for all parties,” Arteta said.

“It is our responsibility to make him feel this is the right next step in his career.

“In order to do that he needs to feel valued. He needs to feel like he belongs to us and we want him. He really needs to believe we can take this club forward in the way we want to do and he’s going to be a key player to do that.

“I’m extremely happy with how he’s performing and behaving. I have a really good relationship with him and we can discuss face to face a lot of things and I think he’s very happy at the club.

“We would have liked to do things much quicker but our hands have been tied with time and communication. These unprecedented times bring a lot of uncertainty.”

The 31-year-old’s Arsenal contract expires in the summer of 2021

Aubameyang has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances since joining Arsenal in 2018, leading to reported interest from top European clubs.

Arteta says has seen no suggestion that his head has been turned despite his comments about a “turning point” in his career.

Arteta suggested the coronavirus shutdown had played at least some part in the slow progress of negotiations, adding: “In a different context we’d have liked to do things much quicker but obviously it is unprecedented times.

“That brings a lot of uncertainty. But things are getting clearer and clearer every day that we are a step closer to getting back playing football and we want to move forward.”

