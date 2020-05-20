Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang confirmed for F1’s Virtual Monaco GP







Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will race alongside Lando Norris for McLaren in Sunday’s Virtual Monaco GP.

The Gabon worldwide will compete within the digital model of F1’s most well-known race, following within the wheel tracks of Sergio Aguero after the Manchester City star competed for Red Bull final trip in F1’s Esports collection.

Watch reside on Sky Sports F1, Main Event, Mix and YouTube from 6pm on Sunday.

Aubameyang is the primary non-F1 sports activities star to be confirmed for the digital Monte Carlo occasion on the weekend the precise grand prix would have taken place within the Principality.

Despite numerous issues, Norris has been a mainstay of F1’s Esports occasions since they begun on the finish of March after the cancellation of the season’s opening races.

0:41 Williams’ George Russell takes the lead of the Virtual Spanish GP, however has lots to do for victory after selecting up a 5 second time penalty. Williams’ George Russell takes the lead of the Virtual Spanish GP, however has lots to do for victory after selecting up a 5 second time penalty.

Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon and George Russell, the winner of the newest Virtual GP, are anticipated to return on Sunday as they bid to overcome the simulated model of the tight and twisty Monaco avenue observe.

More to observe…