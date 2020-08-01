Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace helps Arsenal win the FA Cup against Chelsea

Chelsea took the lead after 5 minutes through Christian Pulisic, however Arsenal returned highly midway through the very first half when Aubameyang was reduced by Cesar Azpilicueta in the Chelsea box.

The striker transformed from the charge area, and although Chelsea began the 2nd duration highly, it was captain Aubameyang who provided Arsenal the lead when he discovered some area in the box and produced a deft chip over WillyCaballero

.

Things went from bad to even worse for Chelsea as Mateo Kovacic was red-carded following a 2nd yellow quickly after the video game’s 3rd objective.

Victory handed the Gunners their fourteenth FA Cup prize and 4th given that2014 . It likewise offers Mikel Arteta, who two times won the FA Cup as a gamer with Arsenal, his very first piece of flatware as supervisor of the club. Aubameyang applauded his employer after the last whistle. “He deserved this win,” Aubameyang informed BBCSport “He did a great job, and we’re all happy to have in on board and we just follow him.” READ: PSG completes domestic treble after French League Cup final victory READ: ‘It’s quite incredible,’ says Cesc Fabregas as great-grandmother turns 96 after two positive Covid-19 tests In the very first last ever played without fans, Chelsea began the more vibrant of the 2 sides when Mason Mount gotten the ball in the Arsenal box …

