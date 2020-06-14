Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal forward calls on club to convince him to sign new deal | Football News





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Arsenal’s top goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 17 goals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says it is up to Arsenal to convince him to sign a new deal and concedes a decision over his future will possibly be the biggest of his career.

The Arsenal captain, who turns 31 on June 18, believes he faces a “turning point” in his career, together with his contract at the Emirates due to expire in the summer of 2021.

Asked whether he had received an offer of a new deal by Arsenal, Aubameyang told Téléfoot: “I haven’t had any offers recently, needless to say, but I did so speak to the club quite a few months ago, and so they know why nothing has happened yet.

“The ball is in their court now, therefore it is down to them to do their bit and we’ll observe it goes.

“As I’ve said, it’s a turning point in my own career and I want to be honest with everybody: It’ll be described as a very difficult decision to make and I haven’t yet made it.

“We’ll see. I think it might be the most important choice of my career.”

Aubameyang, who joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 for a fee in the region of £60m, says his hunger to win trophies will carry on – whether or not that he decides to extend his stay in North London beyond next season.

“Every competitive player dreams of winning trophies,” he added.

“It’s important. People will ask, “Does he want to win them at Arsenal or somewhere else?”

“As I said, time will tell. The ball is in the club’s court.

“I certainly want to win trophies and everyone knows that. Regardless of my choice, I’ll keep fighting to win trophies.”

Arsenal face strong competition for European qualification, with eight points splitting up them in ninth place from fourth-placed Chelsea, with a game at your fingertips, and Aubameyang is aware of the requirement for a fast start on the resumption of the league season.

Mikel Arteta, whose side are also still in the FA Cup, will take his side to the Eithad on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, as the Spaniard aims to maintain their unbeaten Premier League record in 2020.

Asked for his ambitions at Arsenal within the coming weeks and months, he replied: “I think it’ll be crucial to restart strongly, nonetheless it won’t be simple as we have City inside our first game.

“But in more general terms, we hope we could finish the summer season well, even though fans will not be in attendance unfortunately.

“I hope we finish the campaign well.”