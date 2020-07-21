Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta optimistic of striker stay after positive talks | Football News





Mikel Arteta says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in ‘the perfect place for him’

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he “likes the way the conversations are going” with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a contract extension and is confident his captain will stay.

Aubameyang, who scored twice for the Gunners in Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over holders Manchester City, has one year remaining on his current deal at the Emirates.

Arteta admitted on Monday that the future of his top scorer remains uncertain but he has since told Sky Sports News that he expects a resolution to be found between the club and the striker over a new deal.

A Villa vs Arsenal Live on

“I don’t know, to put a date right now is very difficult,” said Arteta when asked about a deadline for negotiations.

“I like the way the conversations are going, I like what I’m hearing. I’m sure for both parties, the quicker we can do it, the better for everyone.

“I am confident he will extend his stay.”

Asked what gives him the confidence his captain will stay, Arteta continued: “He’s generally happy. I think he is enjoying his football. He is settled in the country and his family are good.

0:32 Arteta said on Monday that Aubameyang’s future is uncertain Arteta said on Monday that Aubameyang’s future is uncertain

“I think he can sense – and we’ve told him – how much we like him, how much we value him. I think the connection he has with the fans is unique. I believe he is in the perfect place for him.

“Everything I have from him and the people around him is the same. So I don’t have any arguments to say something different.”

Arteta said last week after Wednesday’s win over newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool that he had big concerns about how much money he would be given in the summer to improve his squad.

0:58 Chief Football Correspondent for the New York Times, Rory Smith, thinks the past seven days have been pivotal in Mikel Arteta’s development as Arsenal boss. Chief Football Correspondent for the New York Times, Rory Smith, thinks the past seven days have been pivotal in Mikel Arteta’s development as Arsenal boss.

But the Spaniard has now changed his tune and says he and the club’s hierarchy are “on the same page” with more concrete information about his transfer budget expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

“I think we will get all of the support that we need,” he added.

“Some of the limitations that we have and the uncertainties that we have are going to be a little bit clearer in the next week or two weeks and then we will be in a much stronger position to know how much we can do or cannot do.

“But I am very positive because everything I’m hearing is that we want the same thing and that’s the most important thing.”