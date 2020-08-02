Pierceson Coody last man standing (barely) at grueling Western Amateur

As Bryson DeChambeau has actually loaded on the pounds and included range, Pierceson Coody has actually had a front-row seat.

The 2 gamers share a trainer in Chris Como, who teaches out of Dallas National, and Coody, the increasing University of Texas junior and standout amateur, has actually been around the changing PGA Tour professional a fair bit these previous couple of months.

“Just to grasp how much weight and speed he put on in a matter of months, it’s crazy how dedicated he was to it,” Coody stated. “It’s definitely something I would try to do, maybe in a smaller capacity. … But I don’t know, Bryson, he had the height and the frame to add that. I’m not sure if I quite have all that extra growing room that he had.”

Coody’s legs might have seemed like the 20- year-old had actually included some additional pounds today in Carmel, Indiana, as Coody logged 138 holes around requiring Crooked Stick Golf Club en path to winning the distinguished Western Amateur.

He was the last man standing– however simply hardly.

“I haven’t felt this tired in a while,” Coody stated after awakening from a much-needed nap in the rear seats of his household’s vehicle Sunday afternoon. At that point, the Coodys, consisting of daddy, Kyle, and mommy, Debbie, had to do with 5 hours into their 13- hour journey back to the Dallas location.

Kyle Coody, who …