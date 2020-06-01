Pier 1 is officially going out of business

The troubled dwelling items retailer had its plans licensed Friday to start liquidation gross sales throughout its 500 remaining shops as soon as they’ll reopen. Its shops have quickly closed because of Covid-19

Pier 1 goals to have all its shops completely shuttered by October.

“This is not the outcome we hoped for when we began this process, and we are deeply saddened to move forward with winding down Pier 1,” stated CEO Robert Riesbeck in a launch.

The retailer requested requested a federal decide final week to shut the Pier 1 model “as soon as reasonably possible” as a result of of the pandemic and failing to discover a purchaser to rescue the practically 60-year-old firm. It determined that an “orderly wind-down is the best way to maximize the value of Pier 1’s assets.”