Pier 1 is officially going out of business

The troubled dwelling items retailer had its plans licensed Friday to start liquidation gross sales throughout its 500 remaining shops as soon as they’ll reopen. Its shops have quickly closed because of Covid-19.
Pier 1 goals to have all its shops completely shuttered by October.
“This is not the outcome we hoped for when we began this process, and we are deeply saddened to move forward with winding down Pier 1,” stated CEO Robert Riesbeck in a launch.
The retailer requested requested a federal decide final week to shut the Pier 1 model “as soon as reasonably possible” as a result of of the pandemic and failing to discover a purchaser to rescue the practically 60-year-old firm. It determined that an “orderly wind-down is the best way to maximize the value of Pier 1’s assets.”
Pier 1 (PIRRQ) stated it plans to promote its web site and mental property in July. Orders positioned on its web site, which is at the moment selling a going-out-of-business sale, will proceed to be fulfilled.
The company filed for bankruptcy in February following years of decline. It as soon as had greater than 1,000 shops, however has struggled lately as a result of of on-line competitors and big-box chains, like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT), strengthening their dwelling items choices.
It’s turning into more and more powerful for smaller retailers to compete in opposition to them, particularly this 12 months when their bigger opponents did not have to shut their shops throughout the pandemic. Tuesday Morning (TUES), a reduction dwelling good chain with round 700 shops, filed for bankruptcy last week.