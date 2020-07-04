Pictures reveal how Melbourne’s lockdown of nine public housing towers is eerily similar to Wuhan

The immediate lockdown of nine public housing estates in Melbourne has been compared to the dramatic shutdown of the Chinese city where in fact the coronavirus pandemic first began.

The world watched on as 11million residents in Wuhan, China’s Hubei province, were shut off from society in January for more than 8 weeks following the outbreak.

The deadly virus quickly spread across the rest of the planet and other nations were forced to implement their own versions of the quarantine.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Saturday afternoon announced the immediate lockdown of nine public housing estates in Melbourne’s inner-city for at least five days because the state battles a second wave in COVID-19 infections.

A ‘total’ or ‘hard’ lockdown where residents are completely confined to their homes is a first for Australia throughout the health crisis but has echoes of Wuhan residents being sealed in their domiciles during the first outbreak of the pandemic.

Residents watch from their window as police enforce a lockdown at public housing towers on Racecourse Road in Flemington, Melbourne, on Saturday

The picture shows an elderly man standing on a balcony at a residential complex in Wuhan, Hubei Province of central China

Pictured: A lady hangs laundry up to dry in-front of a female sitting on a roof of a building in Wuhan in March

Within one hour of Mr Andrews’ 4pm press conference, police had swarmed the public housing buildings – where about 3000 Melburnians reside – and blocked all driveways and doorways.

Residents were seen confronting police about why they were being targeted while some sought information from gathered media.

Residents bunkered down in the high-rise buildings were photographed peeking out of their windows during their first night stop from the town.

‘Not long ago individuals were expressing horror at the headlines of people being locked in their buildings in Wuhan, now this is the approach in Melbourne,’ one individual wrote on Twitter.

‘Oh my goodness Melbourne! Locking people into towers with police on every floor. Remember what our news said about Wuhan when they did this?’ said yet another.

In March, fascinating pictures were snapped of Wuhan residents holed up in their apartments after significantly more than 50 days of lockdown.

A resident is seen through their window at public housing tower on Racecourse Road in Flemington following the lockdown on Saturday

Men look away from window of their buildings at a residential compound in Wuhan, China, throughout lockdown in March

A man stands on a terrace in Wuhan throughout the city’s lockdown in March. Residents were holed up in their domiciles for months

The lockdown of nine public housing towers in Melbourne was quickly compared to Wuhan’s drastic lockdown on Twitter

Taken through windows and on balconies and rooftops, young ones were seen playing as other residents ate noodles and hung their laundry.

Residents were forbidden from venturing out of their domiciles even to buy food. Schools, most shops and public transport was shut, while roads were virtually empty.

The coronavirus is believed to have emerged at a market that sold live animals in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

In Melbourne, the residents of high density public housing towers in 3031 (Flemington, Kensington) and 3051 (North Melbourne) were not given the opportunity to buy last-minute groceries and supplies ahead of the unprecedented shutdown.

The lockdown will need an unprecedented level of help from police but Mr Andrews said the residents will soon be supported and fed through the entire shutdown.

A residential building is noticed in Wuhan, China, in March amid the coronavirus outbreak

About 3000 residents in Melbourne were put into immediate lockdown on Saturday. Pictured: One of the nine public housing estates

‘There will soon be no one going in apart from residents who are returning home and no one will be allowed out of those public housing towers,’ Mr Andrews said.

‘There will soon be a massive logistical task to make sure those individuals are fed, given the support that they need.

‘I think we’re equal to that task and I don’t for a moment underestimate how challenging, how traumatic in some respects which will be for those 3,000 residents.’

Mr Andrews said the hard public housing lockdowns will affect approximately 3000 residents who are now living in 1,345 units.

‘You will never be allowed to leave your unit, your dwelling within that tower for any reason,’ the premier said.

Victoria recorded yet another 108 coronavirus case on Saturday. It’s second biggest spike since March 28, when 111 cases were reported.

A woman is seen drying food outside a laundry rack by the window of a building in Wuhan, China, in March

Police talk to public housing residents following an announcement of immediate lockdown on Saturday