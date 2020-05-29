PICTURED: Zookeeper, 35, who was cleaning a cage when she was ‘viciously’ attacked by two lion cubs

The skilled zookeeper who was horrifically mauled by two lions has been named as 35-year-old Jennifer Brown.

Big cat professional Ms Brown was pounced upon and savagely attacked within the neck and head as she cleaned a cage on the Shoalhaven Zoo in North Nowra on Friday morning.

Paramedics described the rescue operation as ‘harrowing’ as Ms Brown was rushed to hospital with severe accidents, after being discovered unconscious within the enclosure.

She suffered ‘extreme accidents’ to her head and neck and is in a vital however secure situation after being saved by two quick-thinking colleagues.

They rushed in to cease the assault and safe the lions, younger cubs Ariel and Juda, who celebrated their first birthday in October with a zoo occasion.

Pictures shared on the zoo’s Instagram assault from the colorful celebration present the brothers having fun with a specially-made cake, banner and presents.

Jennifer Brown (pictured) was viciously attacked by two younger lions on Friday morning at Shoalhaven Zoo

Ms Brown (pictured) was an skilled zookeeper and massive cat professional, and is now battling severe accidents in hospital after being attacked by lions

But simply seven months later, they turned on Ms Brown, in an assault horrified paramedics described as ‘completely harrowing’.

‘This is likely one of the worst jobs I’ve ever skilled – I’ve by no means come throughout a job like this in my profession,’ NSW Ambulance responsibility operations supervisor Faye Stockmen mentioned.

‘The assault was extraordinarily vicious and paramedics discovered the lady with extreme accidents.

‘It was completely harrowing. It is an extremely harmful conditions, each for the affected person and the paramedics.

She was labored on by paramedics for greater than two hours earlier than being airlifted to St George Hospital for remedy,.

‘There was some good work by the opposite workers on the zoo that responded swiftly and had been in a position to safe the lions,’ Detective Superintendent Greg Moore mentioned.

‘We will probably be working with authorities to verify if there’s something we are able to do to make some of these institutions safer, we will probably be doing our greatest to assist that.’

Jennifer Brown (pictured, working with lions) is a devoted huge cat professional on the zoo in North Nowra

Four ambulance crews and a rescue helicopter arrived on the scene and handled the lady earlier than she was airlifted to St George hospital.

She suffered quite a few lacerations her neck and head.

Superintendent Moore mentioned emergency crews had been referred to as to the scene at about 10.30am on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Moore mentioned police had been starting to research how the incident unfolded, South Coast Register reported.

‘Early indications are that a feminine zoo keeper was tending to some cleaning duties within the enclosure and was set on by two lions in that enclosure,’ he instructed reporters.

A feminine zookeeper was attacked by two lions whereas cleaning its enclosure at a zoo in NSW (inventory picture of a lion at Shoalhaven Zoo)

‘I take this chance to commend the two zoo employees who reacted to the incident and had been in a position to safe the lions and assist their colleague.

‘I’m suggested that the two colleagues, as soon as they secured the lions, assisted the sufferer and emergency providers had been in a position to present remedy at that time.’

Daily Mail Australia contacted Shoalhaven Zoo who mentioned they aren’t commenting on the incident right now.

The zoo, about two hours and 20 minutes south of Sydney, is house to 4 huge cats.

Visitors will pay $80 per particular person for the ‘Lion Feeding Encounter’.

Four ambulance crews and a rescue helicopter arrived on the scene and handled the lady earlier than she was airlifted to St George hospital

The 35-year-old was discovered unconscious within the lion’s enclosure at round 10.20am at Shoalhaven Zoo, in North Nowra

‘Come nose to nose with our Roarsome Foursome and get to feed the ‘King of the Savannah’,’ the web site reads.

‘Have the expertise of a life time getting near our Big Cats. Feel their energy and majesty as you get to feed them with the assistance of considered one of our keepers.’

The family-owned zoo has been closed to the general public for the reason that begin of the coronavirus pandemic.

A put up on the zoo’s Facebook web page mentioned the household had been persevering with to dwell on web site whereas they cared for the animals.

‘While we’re closed to the general public we as a household will proceed to dwell onsite and have key employees coming in to assist us guarantee the security and wellbeing, cleaning and feeding of all our animals,’ the put up reads.

Speaking to media after the assault Inspector Faye Stockmen, Duty Operations Manager of NSW Ambulance, mentioned the rescue operation was ‘extremely harmful’

The family-owned zoo has been closed to the general public for the reason that begin of the coronavirus pandemic

‘We worth our employees and it has been coronary heart wrenching to face down some employees. Stay secure everybody!

‘Thank you for all of your assist and we look ahead to seeing you all again on the zoo quickly.’

The Facebook web page acquired feedback of assist the mauling was reported on Friday.

‘My hopes and ideas are with the girl, her household and employees at Shoalhaven zoo as we speak,’ one particular person wrote.

‘Hoping your keeper is okay and the lion does alright too,’ one other wrote.

Another animal handler was attacked on the zoo in 2014 throughout a crocodile feeding present

The newest assault comes after one other zookeeper was mauled by a crocodile in 2014.

Trent Burton, aged in his 30s on the time, was grabbed by a 3.7m crocodile, generally known as John, and dragged him into the water.

Onlookers had been terrified to witness Mr Burton being attacked by the crocodile.

‘I’ve seen them within the wild, mendacity on river banks, and have seen them at Steve Irwin’s zoo, however by no means like this,’ witness Marlene Orr instructed The Sydney Morning Herald on the time.

‘It was too scary.’

Mr Burton was in a position to break freed from the crocodile’s grasp and escape the water.

He was handled for non-life threatening accidents to each of his arms and was taken to Shoalhaven District Hospital for remedy.