PICTURED: Man, 61, who ‘killed his ex-neighbor, 59, disguised himself as a UPS delivery driver’

A man who shot dead his former neighbor when she answered the entranceway at her Massachusetts home had disguised himself as a UPS driver, prosecutors said Thursday.

Robert Bonang, 61, is charged with killing 59-year-old Laurie Melchionda after the well-known nurse was found at her Braintree home Wednesday morning suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say Bonang hid his gun inside a box, cutting hole it, before shooting his alleged victim three times in the head and four times in the trunk. He is said to have ‘frantically’ rang Melchionda’s doorbell in the seconds before the shooting.

Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor said a teenager who was babysitting kids nearby saw Bonang walk up to Melchionda’s door, wearing a surgical mask and brown jacket and carrying a box.

Connor said the teen was walking away with the kids when she heard screaming and turned around to see Bonang shooting mother-of-three Melchionda with the gun from the box.

The box is believed to have had a UPS envelope taped to it. A gray wig was also found at the scene and Bonang’s booking photo shows him in a UPS style brown shirt.

Bonang, who used to live down the street from Melchionda, told the judge that he planned to engage private counsel, the district attorney’s office said.

Melchionda was married and the director of health services for the Weston Public Schools and a school nurse at Field Elementary.

Bonang, who is comprehended to have previously been detained over his mental health, was found by police near the front entrance of her home.

He was believed to have waved to officers as they arrived and had a ‘history of issues’ with Melchionda, in accordance with CBS.

He had not lived in the neighborhood for six years after his parents, who owned your home, died but he is believed to have falsely accused neighbors of ‘watching and following him’ previously, Boston.com reports.

Melchionda was rushed to South Shore Hospital where she was pronounced dead a small amount of time later.

A police report says: ‘[A Braintree officer] described the box as a large brown box with a hole cut out for the muzzle of the rifle and another hole cut in your community where a hand could fit inside to manipulate the rifle.

‘[A witness] stated that she thought the male was dressed as a ‘fake UPS driver’ due to the fact he was wearing a long brown coat, brown pants, and was carrying what [the juvenile] described as a ‘weird’ UPS box.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said: ‘She’s well-known around. She’s been active in town in the board of health. She’s a well-respected nurse.

‘She’s extremely well-thought of in town.’

Morrissey said Melchionda and Bonang had prior disagreements when he lived in a nearby, but that he did not provide any additional details.

Authorities have not said what exactly resulted in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Superintendent of Weston Public Schools Midge Connolly said in a statement: ‘We are suffering a tremendous loss.’