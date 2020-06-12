PICTURED: Man, 45, struck by a falling Confederate statue during protests in Virginia

A Virginia man who was simply struck by a falling Confederate statute during a protest flatlined twice on the road to the hospital and was placed in a coma, in accordance with his wife.

Chris Green, 45, of Portsmouth, was among the hundreds of Virginians who descended onto the streets Wednesday to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died while in police custody.

Protesters rallied at the Confederate monument in Olde Towne Portsmouth after the City Council earlier in the day that night put off decisions on potentially removing the statue.

Confederate monuments and statues have become targets for protesters, many of which believe such statues should really be removed because of their association with slavery and racism.

Chris Green (far left, pictured with his wife and children) was hit in the pinnacle by a Confederate statue after protesters in Portsmouth, Virginia, defaced the monument

Some people used bolt cutters and hammers to chip away at the statues while four Confederate statues were beheaded.

The mood was celebratory – a marching band even arrived by having an impromptu performance – but that came to a halt when a Confederate statute yanked down with a rope suddenly fell on top of Green around 9pm, 13 News Now reports.

Green lost consciousness immediately after his head was cut open. Police officers watching the protests moved in to provide medical help before the father-of-two was rushed to a nearby hospital for deadly injuries.

Fellow protesters knelt as Green was whisked away and eventually dispersed at the request of officers.

Organizers of the protest claimed Green was hit after hoping to get other individuals to move taken care of.

Protesters reportedly used bolt cutters and hammers to chip away at the Confederate monument, in addition to used rope to pull down among the statues (pictured)

Green’s wife, Tonieh Brisbane-Green, said her husband of 13 years flatlined twice while being taken fully to the hospital.

Tonieh, who was simply not at the demonstration that night, said she supports the protests, ‘but do it in a peaceful manner.’

‘There was no need to do all of that particularly while there have been so many people around that statue knowing that somebody’s going to get hurt,’ said Tonieh.

She added that she’s troubled that protesters that night ‘didn’t think’ when they pulled down the century-old statue.

According to Tonieh, the extent of Green’s injuries were so bad that doctors ‘were surprised that he even caused it to be because that thing [the statue] is so heavy.’

Green was fortuitously reported to be in stable condition as of Thursday night wrote The Virginian-Pilot but Tonieh remains in a state of shock.

‘I just feel like I’m in a dream at this time. Like, I recently need to be pinched to awaken and every thing will get back to normal,’ she said.

She’s also unsure of the way the incident even happened. So far, she’s been told that her husband’s straight back was to the statue when it toppled over.

‘So he didn’t even view it coming, like, “Oh, let me move out of the way,”‘said Tonieh. ‘And i quickly heard it absolutely was hard for the ambulance to even get to due to the crowds.’

Tonieh Brisbane-Green (left, pictured with Green) chastised protesters, saying: ”There was no need to do all of that particularly while there have been so many people around that statue knowing that somebody’s going to get hurt’

Rocky Hines, one of the organizers of the Wednesday protest, set up a GoFundMe account fully for Green the next morning.

‘We have the effect of this, and we need to right it in whatever way we can,’ Hines told The Virginian-Pilot.

Hines said Green had been at there for much of the protest and he felt compelled to greatly help after hearing so much about him.

‘I apologized on our behalf, and she (Green’s sister) said that he doesn’t want anyone upset with us,’ said Hines. ‘His family is not upset, they are hurting.’

Green is in stable condition, but still hospitalized as that he recovers from his injuries, said Sgt. Michelle Anaya, spokeswoman for Virginia State Police.

Hines added that Green is ‘not quite out of the woods,’ but said that he was answering neurological tests.

The GoFundMe has raised $32,822 of its $40,000 by Friday morning.

‘It was a major accident,’ said Hines, who believes Green’s situation really should not be used as a ploy.

‘What his family needs is prayers, maybe not people saying he knew the risk.’

Even though Green was injured during Wednesday’s demonstration, Hines said the protests aren’t stopping anytime soon.

‘I think we need to be much more mindful of every other’s safety and health going forward,’ he said.

The Portsmouth Police Department requested an investigation in to how Green was injured and if any charges will soon be filed, in accordance with CNN.

Tonieh hasn’t decided if she will pursue legal action against the city.

Portsmouth Mayor John L. Rowe, Jr. praised officers for containing vandalism during Wednesday’s protest to a single area in an effort to guard civilian lives and private property.

‘We can repair the monument, but an injured body carries that scar for life. We can repair the monument, but we can’t bring back a life – if one was lost because of our escalating the big event by the usage of force,’ said Rowe.

Rowe continued to express that the town if mourning the death of George Floyd, however the nation must come together to dispel racism and prejudice.

Mayor Kenny Alexander of Norfolk, which is in just minutes away, asked for safety and peaceful protests in the city.

‘An individual was seriously injured in an attempt to get rid of a statue in Portsmouth. We are praying for his full recovery and hope that incident will never be repeated,’ Alexander said.

In 2017, the Portsmouth City Council adopted a resolution to relocate the Confederate monument to a local cemetery when laws enable the move. Rowe said the resolution remains in effect.

The Confederate monument sits in a site where slaves were punished on a whipping post.

Pictured: a protester holding a sign reading ‘No Justice, No Peace’ at the protests held Wednesday in Olde Towne Portsmouth

Earlier that day, Portsmouth City Council expressed concerns over citizen safety after protesters climbed and spray-painted the monument.

‘I watched several videos today that showed individuals climbing on the monument,’ said Councilman Nathan Clark.

‘If one particular had fallen off onto that new fence that’s there and impaled themself and seriously injured or killed, I’d believe that the town would have the lawsuit filed against us. ‘

The Virginia General Assembly passed a bill allowing local government the authority and specified procedure for moving monuments.

A public hearing must be conducted by a local government. A public hearing regarding the Confederate monument was scheduled for July 28.