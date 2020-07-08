Pictured: Girl, 17 who drowned when her car plunged off a riverbank i

A young couple dived into a rushing river in a desperate make an effort to save a teenage girl after her car plunged into deep water.

Logan Bradford, 17, drowned when she was trapped in the silver Mazda 2 that missed a bend and drove to the Richmond River about 11.45am on Tuesday.

Her 17-year-old friend was able to free herself from the sinking car with the help of rescuers near South Ballina on the NSW North Coast.

Passing motorist Luke Hyatt dived to the six-metre-deep river and tried to pull Logan from the submerging car while his wife Katelyn called Triple-0.

Passing motorist Luke Hyatt (right) dived into the six-metre-deep river and tried to pull Logan from the submerging car while his wife Katelyn (left) called Triple-0

The couple were joined by yet another car they waved down, plus three police officers, nevertheless they couldn’t reach Logan, who drowned in the driver’s seat of her car.

NSW Police said the three civilians and the sergeant and two senior constables could be considered for bravery awards.

Friends mourned Logan as a ray of sunshine, telling Daily Mail Australia of her ‘bright personality’ and how she had more to give to her nearest and dearest.

‘You were such a beautiful soul and I’ll forever love you, you helped me through so much and I’ll never forget you darling girl,’ Alanah Harcourt said.

Domonic Cooper added: ‘She is bright bubbly, always has a smile, always willing to give a hand to anyone possible.’

Aliviaa Ranierii said Logan was a beautiful young women with too much potential in her to die so young.

‘She was the sort of girl you had walk past in school and wouldn’t suspect her to do such a thing, she was the kindest most sweetest girl you had ever met,’ she said.

‘She always knew steps to make you laugh or smile when you had been down. and also if she didn’t even comprehend you at all, that could give her more motivation to wanna help you out more.’

Logan’s body was eventually recovered about 5.30pm on Tuesday. Police said the surviving female passenger was ‘shaken’ but unharmed.

Richmond Police Acting Inspector Anthony Smith told reporters the local community was in shock.

‘It will affect a lot of people including most of the emergency services who tried to get the driver out and unfortuitously they couldn’t,’ that he said.

Several passersby frantically dived to the Richmond River at South Ballina to rescue the pair, but only the feminine front-seat passenger could escape

He said it absolutely was unclear what caused the accident, and appealed for witnesses to make contact with police.

‘The vehicle was travelling south and contains failed to negotiate the right-hand bend and contains tragically wound up in the water,’ he said.

‘We believe there may be another witness to the accident and we encourage that driver to come forward.’

The vehicle was recovered a short time later and towed away for mechanical examination.

A report will soon be prepared for the coroner.