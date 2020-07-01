PICTURED: 16-year-old boy shot dead inside CHOP

Advertisement

The 16-year-old boy shot dead after driving into at barrier at Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone has been named as Antonio Mays Jr.

Mays Jr was killed in the first hours of Monday morning after eyewitnesses say the area’s armed security fired at the Jeep his was driving. A 14-year-old boy was also critically wounded in the shooting.

Seattle police on Wednesday reclaimed their precinct in the city’s ‘occupied’ protest zone after the mayor finally issued an early morning executive order to vacate the area.

Law enforcement also released a video documenting the acts of violence inside CHOP throughout the last few weeks. Gunmen are seen prowling through the location on the night time of Mays Jr’s death. One eyewitness said 300 rounds were fired on the night time of his killing.

DailyMail.com has contacted police for the latest on the investigation to the fatal shooting and to determine whether some of those in the video released by cops are suspects in the Mays Jr’s killing.

His death marked the second fatal shooting in your community after a 19-year-old was killed on June 20.

The Seattle ‘zone’, including apartment buildings and organizations, also contains the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct, which cops abandoned after getting a threat that the station would be overwhelmed and burned down

Protesters had occupied a few blocks around a park and the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct after officers abandoned the building following clashes with protesters calling for an end to police brutality.

At least 31 people were arrested at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone Wednesday which includes seen two deadly shootings and crime rise by more than 500 per cent in only over three weeks.

A 2nd teen, Lorenzo Anderson, 19, was shot dead on the protest area on June 20.

His father, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, said: ‘This doesn’t appear to be a protest to me you can forget. That just looks like they just took over and said we could take over if we want to.’

Armed security inside Seattle’s ‘occupied’ protest zone fired 300 rounds on the night they shot dead a black 16-year-old boy driving a Jeep, based on one eyewitness

Footage from inside the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone shows the chaotic scenes and the bullet ridden vehicle in the immediate aftermath of the shoot out

Those inside CHOP say they started shooting at the Jeep only after two teens opened fire to them and drove into a barricade

Volunteer medic Marty Jackson had described the area being an ‘active war zone’ and said: ‘I don’t think we’re gonna stop here.’

Speaking away from precinct Wednesday morning police chief Carmen Best confirmed her officers had reclaimed the precinct, with the help of Bellevue police and the FBI, but cannot offer a timeframe on once they would move back in.

She said: ‘Our job is to support peaceful demonstration but what has happened on these streets throughout the last two weeks is lawless and it is brutal and bottom line it really is simply unacceptable.’

