PICTEK TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Compact 87 Key RGB Computer Keyboard with Blue Equivalent Switches, 27 LED Lighting Modes, 100% Anti-Ghosting Wired Ergonomic Keyboard for Windows PC/MAC Games

Product Description

Included Keycap Puller

PICTEK 87-key Mechanical gaming keyboard comes with a keycap puller to help clean the keyboard easier.

Ergonomic Design

With keycaps leaning backward and forward design to make the typing more comfortable, the fold-out legs allows you to choose the best typing height.

Fading Resistant Keycaps

PICTEK keyboard adopts advanced craft to make sure the letter will not fade, enabling a long service life.

Splash Resistant

Splash resistant helps to solve your worry about accident water or tea splash, three hydrophobic holes in the back of the keyboard to accelerate water stream.

12 Multimedia Function Keys

12 Multimedia function keys to enhance efficiency during working on sheet, wps and playing.

Lock the Win Key

Pressing the Win and Fn, you will be able to lock the page to help you focus on the game, avoiding page losing.

27 Types Lighting modes Instruction



Fn+Ins: Switch 4 lighting modes————Fn+1: Customized Backlight Mode 1

Fn+Home: Switch 4 lighting modes————Fn+2: Customized Backlight Mode 2

Fn+PgUp: Switch 4 lighting modes————Fn+3: Customized Backlight Mode 3

Fn+Del: Switch 4 lighting modes————Fn+4: Backlight Fully Mode

Fn+End: Switch 4 lighting modes————Fn+5: RTS Gaming Backlight Mode

Fn+PgDn: Backlight On/Off————Fn+6: FPS Gaming Backlight Mode

Fn+7: Office Backlight Mode

How to customize your own lighting mode?

1.Press Fn+1 to enter into customized lighting mode. 2.Press FN+ESC to activate the editing function, and then you can choose your desired lighting mode and press the corresponding buttons to light up, and finally press FN+ESC to save the setting.

Notes: The Multimedia function is not available for Mac OS.

【27 Rainbow LED Backlit Modes】Pictek backlit keyboard is equipped with double-shot injection molded keycaps, which offers crystal clear uniform backlight and ensures lettering that doesn’t scratch off. Features rainbow color, multiple lighting modes, 5 backlight brightness levels, 5 breathing speed, 2 special backlit desgined for RTS and FPS games, extending better gaming experience for gamers. The keys are NOT rgb but each zone is a different color red, yellow, green, blue, purple you cannot change them.

【Blue Equivalent Switches for Quicker Click Response】Adopted professional equivalent switches, which offers quicker and springier response, crisp click sound for spring typing enjoyment, precise tactile feedback for ultimate gaming performance. Comes with keycap puller for easy keycaps cleaning.

【Full Keys Anti-ghosting & 12 Multimedia Keys】All 87 keys are conflict-free is more friendly to user, ensuring smooth gaming experience. 12 shortcuts makes you easily access to the email, calculator, player, my computer, as well as other media controlling functions such as volume up/down, play/pause, stop, mute, previous/next track, more efficient during typing.

【Stronger Durability & Ergonomic Design】10, 000, 000 times keystrokes test ensures incredible durability, typing without any worries. Keycaps lean backward & forward design, anti-slip feet and foldable design meets your requirements for different typing scenes, helps to relieve fatigue for long hours gaming.

【Wide Application & Unparalleled After-sales Service】This wired gaming keyboard is very easy and portable to use, and it’s widely compatible with Windows7/8/10/XP/Vista, Mac OS (note: multimedia shortcuts are not available in Mac OS system). Piteck promises 45 days money-back and 12-month free replace service, if with any problem, contact us freely, we will reply within 12 hours.