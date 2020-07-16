PICTEK PS4 Controller, 3-in-1 Wireless Gaming Controller with Vibration Turbo and Trigger Buttons, USB Controller Joystick Gamepad for Playstation 4, PS3, Windows, Android. 2020 New Version



PS4 Connection 1. Connect game controller to PlayStation 4 with the included USB cable. 2. Long press HOME button over 2 s. The LED indicator light will flash white to indicate paring state. 3. Wait for over 5 s, and LED indicator light will change color to indicate the successful connection. Note: For initial use, you need to connect product to PS4 via a USB cable. Then you can choose wireless connection for next time use. Wireless Connection: Short press HOME button and wait for 3-5 s. The LED indicator light will change color to indicate successful connection. Android Connection 1. Turn on Bluetooth on Android device. 2. Press SHARE and HOME button simultaneously over 3 s, and the LED indicator light will flash white to indicate pairing state. 3. Select “PC263 Controller” in the Bluetooth list of Android device and click it to connect. The indicator light will stay on to indicate successful connection. PC Connection Connect product to PC with the included USB cable. The indicator light will turn from white to red to indicate successful connection. Note: Only support DirectInput mode. Note: 1. Only action buttons and LB/RB buttons are support Turbo function. 2. A USB cable is needed in PC connection. 3. A USB cable is needed when you connect product to PS4 at the first time. 4. Read user manual carefully before using product. Specifications Battery Capacity: 1300 mAh Size: Approx. 16. 5 x 10. 5 x 5. 5 cm/6. 5 x 4. 1 x 2. 2 in Wireless Range: 8 m/26. 2 ft Package Includes 1 x Gaming Controller 1 x USB Cable 1 x User Manual

【Feel Free to Play】Adopted with 1300mAh rechargeable battery with the largest capacity in the market, our gaming joystick offers longer nonstop playing time which is up to 16 hours, thus you can use it for almost one week without charging. The built-in advanced chip also allows you to involve yourself in games without any cable hassle or disconnection troubles.

【Immersive Gaming Experience】Apart from functions like 6-axis sensor and vibration feedback for a more realistic gaming feeling, our joypad is also equipped with an audio option, so you can plug your headset to completely immerse yourself in a gaming world. Meanwhile you don’t have to worry the game sound will trouble your families or girlfriend in the next room.

【Make You Unstoppable in Games】The linear trigger is constructed with Hall sensor for better gaming feeling and control. It works like an accelerator for speeding up more easily in driving games. The turbo button can also let you fire constantly without hitting a button many times per second. These powerful functions will make you an unstoppable players in any games.

【Maximum Gaming Comfort】Compared with other normal game controllers, our game pad is ergonomically designed with asymmetric joysticks. Such design can effectively relieve muscle fatigue on your thumb joint, so as to offer you a more comfortable gaming time. The LED lighted action buttons can also make itself easier to operate at night.

【Strong Compatibility】Working for PS4, PC and other Android devices (A USB cable is needed for PC connection), Supporting tremendous popular games such as PUBG, Fortnite, Rules of Survival, Super Mario and more, you can play any games you want with our PC game controller. It’s compatible with all Windows systems such as Win 7/8/9/10/XP/Vista, etc.