PICTEK Metal Gaming Keyboard, LED Wired Rainbow Keyboard, USB Backlit Membrane Keyboard with Wrist Rest, 19 Anti-ghosting Keys, 12 Multimedia Shortcuts, Spill-Resistant for Windows PC Gamer-Black

Experience the Most Comfortable Typing Feeling with Our Rainbow Gaming Keyboard Quality Guarantee Our gaming keyboard is of great durability for using for years. Built for Gaming You can inter change WSAD keys with arrow keys by pressing FN+W and lock/unlock WIN key by pressing N+WIN. The 12 multimedia shortcuts can also make you easily access to player, email, calculator, website, volume up/down, etc. Plug and Play Take out keyboard and plug its USB into computer's port.You can use this USB keyboard after its drive is installedon computer automatically.

【Look Amazing in the Dark】Fantastic rainbow LED backlit gaming keyboard with 2 lighting modes and adjustable brightness, the Rainbow Backlight can illuminate the letters through the keys, which make it easier for You to type in a dark room. Such bright and attractive lighting .Press (Light Button) to turn on / off backlight.Press FN + PAGE UP / PAGE DOWN to adjust brightness.Press FN + (Light Button) to switch between steady on mode and breathing mode.

【Crater Architecture for Best Tactile Feedback】Durable and high-performance constructed with classic crater structure, this membrane keyboard can withstand 10 million key presses, quiet and soft, with good waterproof performance, the laser engraved letters on key caps are hard-wearing and never fade.

【Designed for PC gamers】 Advanced anti-ghosting technology allows at most 19 keys to work simultaneously to provide fast game response. and 12 multimedia shortcuts, it supports plug & play and is widely compatible with Windows 95/98/XP/2000/Me/Vista/7/8/9/10, Mac.Note: This keyboard does not support monochrome light mode.

【Spill-resistant for worry-free use】 The metal panel is a much nicer touch over the usual plastic keyboard. It definitely gives it a more premium feel. No longer have to be afraid of spills because the keys are raised above the metal panel . There is no way for water to enter the keyboard unless you remove the key caps.