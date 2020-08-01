Picozon Gaming Headset Headphone with Microphone for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation Vita, Mac, Laptop, Tablet, Computer, Mobile Phones (3.5mm Plug)



Price: $14.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 00:45:34 UTC – Details)



Brand: Picozon

Technical Specification:

Loudhailer diameter: 40mm(NdFeB)

Frequency range: 20 to 20.000 Hz

Sensitivity: 111+/-3dB at 1kHz

Distortion: <=5%THD

Impedance: 16 Ohm at 1kHz

Input power: 30mW(maximum)

Mic: 6*5mm condenser microphone

Mic sensitivity: -54+/-3dB

Plug: 3.5mm plug

Tip: If the microphone does not work, please make sure the switch on the line turned on.

Package Included:

1 x Picozon Headset

Lightweight design for maximum comfort.

Mute Switch

Compatibility with: PS4, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, iPad, PC, Mac, Mobile Phones and other devices require a 3.5mm Jack.

Great for office, classroom or home use – video/voice chat, gaming, business, entertainment and more!

Note: This headset with 3.5mm plug, is NOT USB-Headset.