Picnic fever is surging. A decades-old basket brand thinks it can make a comeback

For years, a Longaberger basket was considered a status sign. The baskets, which offered anywhere from $20 to over $100, were handcrafted utilizing strips of maple wood, and each was dated and signed by its maker. The business utilized countless independent sales individuals who took their stock of baskets to house programs, or events comparable to Tupperware celebrations, where the host would welcome loved ones to purchase them.

But the baskets ultimately fell out of style. The Longaberger Company, a household organisation in Dresden, Ohio, that made them, declared personal bankruptcy in 2018 and liquidated the list below year.

Last November, monetary services company Hilco Global partnered with durable goods marketing business Xcel Brands to purchase the Longaberger brand and bring it back to life. Another Dresden organisation, Dresden & Co began to produce the Longaberger baskets once again for Xcel to offer.

“To us, the Longaberger basket never died,” stated Xcel Brands CEO Robert D’Loren, who served on Longaberger’s board of directors from 2006 to 2008.

It simply required to be upgraded and marketed in a different way, he stated. Xcel Brands relaunched the Longaberger baskets on house shopping channel QVC in November, and embraced an online sales technique. Instead of salesmen offering the baskets in your home programs as they when did, D’Loren stated they will now offer the baskets (which are priced from $49 to $195) through digital shops. Perhaps the greatest error the business made in the past was stopping working to adjust to …

