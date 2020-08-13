Pick Six: Storylines to follow during 2020 NFL season | NFL News





Rob Gronkowski is back in the NFL

The brand-new NFL season will quickly be upon us and when it shows up, there will be numerous storylines that require to be kept track of – consisting of the truth that we have to do with to start the most tough project considering that World War II.

And that is where I start this column when taking a look at the most significant stories ahead of the upcoming season.

Playing in a Pandemic

MetLife Stadium, house to the New York Giants & & New York Jets, will be closed to fans in 2020

This is going to be a season like no other. And medical workers will have a significant function to play in a group reaching a SuperBowl In Minnesota, head fitness instructor Eric Sugarman – himself overruled by Covid-19 this summer season – is going to be simply as important as franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Teams will not be able to keep all of their gamers …