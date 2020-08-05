Physicists Measured The Central Engine That Powers Solar Flares For The First Time

The Sun is a wild place. Up in our skies, it appears pretty much the same day to day, but when you look closer, our star is often riotous with turbulent plasma.

One of the wildest things the Sun can do is flare – belch out colossal loops of plasma that utterly dwarf our entire Earth in scale. Although this activity is quite common, we still don’t fully understand what drives it.

Now, for the first time, solar physicists have measured and characterised the magnetic field of the gargantuan current sheet – surface electric current – that stretches across the core flaring region, the central engine that powers the energy release of solar flares.

“It has long been suggested that the sudden release of magnetic energy through the reconnection current sheet is responsible for these major eruptions, yet there has been no measurement of its magnetic properties,” said physicist Bin Chen of the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

“With this study, we’ve finally measured the details of the magnetic field of a current sheet for the first time, giving us a new understanding of the central engine of the Sun’s solar flares.”

The Sun’s magnetic fields are extremely complicated and messy. Our star is a roiling, turbulent ball of incredibly hot plasma, a fluid made up of charged particles that interacts strongly…