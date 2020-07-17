Physical distancing measures could reduce new Covid-19 cases by 13%

But one expert cautioned that the findings, however “politically convenient” they could be, are based on flawed data and may not be thought of as conclusive, but rather suggestive.

With currently nearly 13.5 million confirmed cases world wide and too little effective treatment or a vaccine, “the most pragmatic recommendation has been to advise physical distancing (referred to by some as social distancing) to minimize person-to-person transmission with a view to flattening the epidemic curve,” wrote the study authors, led by Dr. Nazrul Islam, Oxford University physician-epidemiologist and medical statistician.

But there hasn’t been much data showing whether it works or not.

So the researchers gathered and analyzed information on daily reported cases from 149 countries or regions both before and after five different physical or social distancing measures were placed into place.

The measures were: school closures, workplace closures, public transport closures, restrictions on mass gatherings and lockdown restrictions on people’s movement within countries or regions. Real-world data: pros and cons They discovered that on average, any physical distancing measure was associated with a standard reduction in Covid-19 incidence of 13% on the study period. Restriction on mass gatherings, in combination with school and workplace closure, seemed to be a key component of a decrease in Covid-19 incidence, they reported in a study published Thursday in the BMJ. On another hand, closing public transport was not connected with any additional benefit when the other four measures were already in place, suggesting that public transport could remain open “especially for those working in vital services, including health, care giving and emergency response roles.” The order in which these measures were put in place failed to appear to matter, but when the estimates from all the countries were pooled together, the researchers found a greater lowering of incidence of Covid-19 was associated with earlier in the day, rather than later, implementation of lockdown. In an accompanying editorial , Thomas May, a research professor at the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University, praised the researchers for using real-world data inside their modeling, but pointed out that this strength can be problematic. “Unfortunately, using such results is also the study’s greatest weakness, making analysis dependent on the quality of the data from testing. Specifically, the authors relied on ‘daily reported cases’ compiled from 149 independent countries; data subject to variable quality, accuracy and inconsistent testing practices,” May wrote. “As a result, caution is warranted when interpreting the findings,” that he added. As an illustration, he highlights that data from the United States, is “less than ideal” due to variation in testing practices from location to location, too little tests earlier in the day in the pandemic and the lumping together of antibody testing from testing for active disease — all of which weaken the associations that can be drawn. Although the study provides support for physical distancing, it “cannot be definitive for the reasons outlined.” But, that he added, the measures probably are effective.

Source link