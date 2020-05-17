Phyllis George, Trailblazing NFL Reporter and Former Miss America Winner, Dies at 70

Phyllis George, a former Miss America winner who went on to turn into one of many first feminine broadcasters masking the NFL — and later, the First Lady of Kentucky — died Thursday at the age of 70. Her ex-husband, John Y. Brown Jr., advised the Lexington Herald-Leader on Saturday she had suffered from a uncommon blood dysfunction since she was in her 30s.

George’s eclectic profession began in 1970, when she received the Miss Texas title; a 12 months later, she received the Miss America pageant, garnering her widespread nationwide protection. Five years later, George began cohosting “The NFL Today” on CBS, turning into one of many first girls to cowl skilled soccer on a nationwide stage. During her time at CBS, George was additionally a broadcaster for a number of main horse racing occasions, together with the Belmont Stakes and Preakness.

“In my gut, I thought Phyllis was pretty special,” former TV government Bob Wussler, who employed George at CBS, as soon as stated, in line with ESPN. “I thought there was a role for her, as somebody who could talk to guys who knew something about sports.”

George was married to famed Hollywood producer Robert Evans from 1977 to 1978, earlier than marrying John Y. Brown Jr. in 1979. She was thought-about an integral a part of Brown’s profitable bid for governor of Kentucky that very same 12 months, with one native reporter telling the Lexington Herald-Leader she “brought glamour” to the governor’s workplace. With Brown’s win, George grew to become the First Lady of Kentucky from 1979 to 1983. The couple had two youngsters collectively earlier than divorcing in 1998. Her daughter, Pamela Brown, is a reporter for CNN.

Also Read: Frank Bielec, Designer on TLC’s ‘Trading Spaces,’ Dies at 72

“Phyllis was a fighter and her children have shown her incredible love during this struggle,” Brown stated on Saturday. “She was an incredible first lady for Kentucky.”

George was born June 25, 1949 in Denton, Texas, and attended North Texas State University (now generally known as University of North Texas) for 3 years earlier than successful her Miss Texas crown. Beyond her pageant and broadcasting profession, George was additionally a businesswoman, writer and actress, taking part in a small position within the 2000 hit “Meet the Parents.”

Read unique story Phyllis George, Trailblazing NFL Reporter and Former Miss America Winner, Dies at 70 At TheWrap