Photovoltaic stations are being installed in the border Berd community Morning

Within the framework of the “Berd Enlarged Community Public Services Improvement, Energy Saving and Agriculture Support” program, photovoltaic stations with a installed capacity of 350 kV will be installed on 20 buildings of 11 community settlements in the community.

Berd community municipality informed Aravot.am about that. The project is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) with the participation of Berd Municipality (contribution 10% of the total cost) by the Territorial Development Fund of Armenia.

It should be reminded that within the framework of the “Berd Enlarged Community Public Services Improvement, Energy Saving and Agriculture Support” program, the Berd community technical park was replenished with 1 multifunctional excavator-loader, 1 mini-crane, 1 technical SUV, 3 garbage trucks. 150 metal bins were also purchased. It should be noted that in the near future the community will purchase a 1-wheeled tractor with a plow and grader bucket. The total cost of the project is 347,590,000 AMD, of which the investment of Berd community municipality is 34,759,000 AMD.

Lia Ghagharyan

Photos by Berd Municipality