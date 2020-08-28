Photos: March on Washington

People gather at the Lincoln Memorial on Friday, August 28. Jose Luis Magana/AP

Fifty-seven years to the day after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, civil rights activists are once more climbing the steps and demanding change.

The National Action Network and Rev. Al Sharpton organized the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” event in response to the death of George Floyd in May at the hands of law enforcement.

The march is meant to be a commemoration of a seminal moment in US history — one that demanded civil rights and economic opportunity.

On Friday, marchers will call on the Senate to pass police reform legislation named after Floyd, which the House approved in June. They will also call for dismantling systemic racism and for ensuring access to the ballot box, organizers said.