Photos: Hurricane Laura makes landfall

This image of Hurricane Laura was drawn from aboard the International Space Station on August 26. Chris Cassidy/ NASA

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana around 2 a.m. Thursday as an effective Category 4 storm, with winds of 150 miles per hour. The storm quickly compromised to Category 2, however was still blasting the area with effective winds of over 100 miles per hour.

More than 270,000 consumers in Texas and Louisiana lacked power early Thursday early morning, according to PowerOutages.us.

The threat of Laura’s effect triggered evacuations in current days.

“There’s just not a lot of doubt that this will be a large and extremely dangerous hurricane for eastern Texas and Louisiana,” tweeted Eric Blake, a senior hurricane expert with theNational Hurricane Center “It is sobering to watch… please be smart if you are in the path.”

As a hurricane, Laura eliminated a minimum of 9 individuals in theCaribbean