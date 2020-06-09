Photos: George Floyd’s memorial services

Pallbearers bring George Floyd’s casket into the Fountain of Praise church in Houston on Tuesday, June 9. Floyd will be buried next to his mother, based on the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center. Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle/Pool/AP

Pallbearers bring George Floyd’s casket in to the Fountain of Praise church in Houston on Tuesday, June 9. Floyd will undoubtedly be buried close to his mother, according to the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center. Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle/Pool/AP

George Floyd’s death inspired a national movement. Now it is time to celebrate his life.

Floyd’s funeral is occurring Tuesday in Houston, per day after a large number of people attended his public viewing there. Floyd, 46, grew up in Houston’s Third Ward and called the town home.

A public viewing and a private service was also held Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina. Floyd was born in North Carolina.

On Thursday, Floyd’s family, friends and numerous guests gathered for a memorial in Minneapolis. The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy at the service, which occurred at North Central University.