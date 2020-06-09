Photos: George Floyd’s memorial services

Updated 1:13 PM ET, Tue June 9, 2020
George Floyd’s death inspired a national movement. Now it is time to celebrate his life.
Floyd’s funeral is occurring Tuesday in Houston, per day after a large number of people attended his public viewing there. Floyd, 46, grew up in Houston’s Third Ward and called the town home.
A public viewing and a private service was also held Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina. Floyd was born in North Carolina.
On Thursday, Floyd’s family, friends and numerous guests gathered for a memorial in Minneapolis. The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy at the service, which occurred at North Central University.