Photographer Captures Eerie And Majestic Sky ‘Jellyfish’ During a Storm

If you have actually ever searched for during a thunderstorm and glimpsed a red jellyfish sitting high in the sky, you weren’t hallucinating.

These tentacle-like spurts of red lightning are called sprites. They’re ultrafast bursts of electrical power that crackle through the upper areas of the environment– in between 37 and 50 miles (60 and 80 kilometres) up in the sky– and move towards area, according to the European Space Agency

The phenomenon is a unusual sighting: It lasts just tenths of a second and can be difficult to see from the ground because it’s usually obscured by storm clouds. But Stephen Hummel, a dark-skies expert at the McDonald Observatory, caught a incredible picture of among these sprites on July 2 (revealed above) from a ridge on Mount Locke in Texas.

“Sprites usually appear to the eye as very brief, dim, grey structures. You need to be looking for them to spot them, and oftentimes I am not certain I actually saw one until I check the camera footage to confirm,” Hummel informed Business Insider.

On the night he snapped this image, he ‘d taped 4 1/2 hours of video footage prior to catching the sprite on movie.

“Overall I’ve probably recorded close to 70 hours’ worth of footage and stills this year, and caught about 70 sprites,” he stated, including that half of those remained in a single storm.

McDonald …