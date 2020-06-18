Photographer, Ben Mackay, reveals how his photo of Bondi Icebergs went viral

The photographer behind a viral Instagram photo of Bondi Beach which was picked up by Adidas has revealed what must be done to capture the right shot.

Ben Mackay, from Sydney, captured what he thought was an ‘OK’ drone photo of Bondi Icebergs in February, 2018.

Despite admitting he did not like the photo at first, the picture went viral around the globe and caused it to be onto the very best ten most liked photos for Tourism Australia.

‘I did not like it in the beginning, I thought it was OKAY,’ that he told Daily Mail Australia.

Ben Mackay’s photo of Bondi Icebergs from February, 2018 went viral and was selected in the very best ten most liked photos by Tourism Australia

‘That morning I took a whole bunch of photos and I shared five more before sharing that one.

‘For me it did not do a lot but of a month later I sooner or later got round to sharing it.’

Mr Mackay said the photo then took off nearly immediately, kickstarting his print business.

‘It shot to popularity pretty well and on our Instagram it quickly became my most engaged photo I had,’ that he said.

‘A whole bunch of places started sharing my photo like 9GAG which includes around 50 million followers.

‘It definitely kick started my website, it’s right up there with my most useful sellers and I still sell a couple of prints of it every month. A lot of people recognise it.’

Mr Mackay (pictured) admits that he didn’t just like the photo in the beginning and nearly didn’t share it on his Instagram page

The photograph received a lot more than 130,000 likes when shared by Tourism Australia.

Mr Mackay was then approached by Adidas who were promoting their range of recycled clothes using plastics from the ocean.

They were shooting an advert at the Bondi Icebergs pool after it was drained, placing a temporary tennis court extraordinary to be properly used for an exhibition match.

Mr Mackay said the brand had seen his photo and asked him to greatly help out on your day of the shoot.

‘It was used in a lot of various things and shared in a lot of different news articles,’ that he said.

Over the final four years is when Mr Mackay said that he really started initially to take photography seriously and believes the key to a viral shot is ’emotional connection’.

The drone photographer said the most effective tip to taking a successful photo was to make the viewer experience an emotional link with the shot (pictured: dolphins at Callala Beach)

Mr Mackay has been working as a photographer for last four years and it has travelled around the world (pictured: Twizel, New Zealand)

‘One thing that’s really important is where people see the photo and can instantly have an emotional link with it,’ he said.

‘It could be ‘I’d like to be there or be in that photo’. It’s very aspirational like a place they’d want to travel to’.

‘Seeing a pool next to an ocean with a huge wave crashing in to is so different, it might be something they’ve never seen before.’

He also said that with the current technology, people who have never used a drone before could learn the basics in only 20 minutes.

‘If anyone’s attempting to go viral on social media marketing, sometimes you do not understand why it hits along with other times you do,’ he said.

‘I just discover the more work you push out and the better you receive, you attempt to get better and you also end up just finding a place.’