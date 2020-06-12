Photographer Behind Viral Phone-Breaking Wallpaper Speaks Out

San Diego-based scientist Gaurav Agrawal has emerged since the photographer behind the image that caught headlines for crashing many Android phones recently. Agrawal revealed in a media interview he took that image at St Mary Lake in Glacier National Park, Montana, back in August last year. Agrawal uploaded the image on Flickr without knowing the truth that it would once become viral — not only for any valid reason but for randomly affecting numerous smartphone users. Android devices from Google and Samsung were between the most influenced by the image that was used as a wallpaper by several users.

“I didn’t do anything intentionally,” Agrawal said within an interview with BBC. He called enough time at which that he took the image a “magical evening.”

The image was captured using a Nikon DSLR and uploaded on his Flickr profile on September 16, 2019. But before sharing publicly, Agrawal explained on Flickr he used the image editing tool Adobe Lightroom by which he changed the format to ProPhotoRGB. This isn’t supported by some Android devices and, thus, led to issues with a few phones.

“This photograph is in the news lately with Android phones crashing when setting this as a wallpaper,” Agrawal wrote in an updated description of the image in question.

Agrawal’s image was praised by Flickr users initially. But late last month, it became popular after a Twitter user – Ice Universe – warned people to perhaps not apply it as a wallpaper on the devices in order to avoid sudden crashes. Some users, however, did the opposite and reported the outcomes on social media marketing. Various Google and Samsung phone owners were between the most affected users. Nevertheless, the image didn’t cause any problems on iPhone models.

Notably, Agrawal was not aware of the glitch until it came in the news headlines last week. “I didn’t know the format would do this,” he told BBC. “I have an iPhone, and my wallpaper is always a photo of my wife.”

Having said that, he is set to switch to some other format to any extent further to stop such issues for individuals in the future.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you are able to subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.